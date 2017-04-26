Former Deep Run teacher arrested for incident involving teenager

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Former Henrico County teacher Benjamin Brittain was arrested this week and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by custodian and using electronic means to solicit minors for prostitution.

Brittain, a 28-year-old law student, is accused of sending naked pictures of himself to a teenager, older than 15, and asking for photos in return.

The alleged offenses happened on two occasions.

Once in January 2016 and again in February 2016.

Brittain's Linkedin profile indicated he was employed by Henrico Schools until June 2016.

Former co-workers at Deep Run High School in Henrico's West End called him a "nice guy" and "great teacher."

It was not made clear in court Wednesday whether the alleged victim was one of Brittain's students.

Messages left with Henrico Schools have not yet been returned.

Brittain's father, who arrived in Henrico from Chesapeake to support his son in court, said his son had been an honor student at Smith High School and Longwood University and earned a master's degree from the University of Richmond. He was working towards a law degree in North Carolina at the time of his arrest.

Brittain's father indicated he was aware of an issue that surfaced last year, but was not sure why his son was arrested this week.

The judge ordered Brittain to have no contact with minors and to not to be left unsupervised with a minor after he bonded out of jail.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July.

This is a developing story. News tips and additional information can be sent here.