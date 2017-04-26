Help the American Red Cross on ‘Giving Day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Red Cross is encouraging people to donate on "Giving Day" this Wednesday.

The Red Cross depends on donations to help people affected by disasters. April 26 is their Annual Giving Day when they ask the public to help.

American Red Cross Communications Director Jonathan McNamara said a gift of $88.50 to the American Red Cross can support a family of three with a day’s worth of food, blankets, comfort and other recovery items.

Funds raised will go toward supporting families recovering from disasters such as home fires, tornadoes, and floods. Red Cross leaders are encouraging the public to use #help1family to spread awareness and share their donations on social media.

The Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters every year, according to Red Cross leaders.

That means every eight minutes, the Red Cross responds to a disaster. The vast majority of those disasters are house fires.

Over the past year, Red Cross volunteers responded to 180 significant disasters in 45 states including Hurricane Matthew, the Louisiana floods, wildfires, severe storms and other emergencies.

More than 32,000 Red Crossers opened nearly 800 emergency shelters providing 206,000 overnight stays, served more than 4.1 million meals and snacks, and distributed more than 2.1 million relief items. In addition, thousands of people across the country were impacted by a fire in their home.

If you'd like to donate, click here.