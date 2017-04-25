Riverfest2017 is fun for the whole family

RICHMOND, Va. - Gain a new appreciation for the beautiful outdoors at Riverfest2017, a FREE family friendly event at Appomattox Riverside Park. Host Jessica Noll stopped by the park and got the inside scoop on the event from Director of Tourism Martha Burton. Riverfest2017 takes place on Saturday, April 29th from 10 am to 3 pm at Appomattox Riverside Park in Dinwiddie County.For more information you can call 804-861-1666 or visit http://www.petersburgarea.org
{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA TOURISM}