Rain sticks around Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Low pressure will continue to strengthen and move up the coast, keeping high rain chances in the forecast for the area. Winds will be on the increase, with coastal Virginia experiencing gusts in excess of 35 mph.

A warmer and much drier regime will begin Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday, and mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday. We could see our first 90-degree day(s) of the year this weekend, as a strong Bermuda High keeps deep southwesterly flow over the region.

We’ll have a slight chance for a pop-up thunderstorm Saturday and Sunday, but the best chance of storms will be on Monday as a cold front moves through the area. There will be the potential for severe weather with the system on Monday.