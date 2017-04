HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Traffic was blocked at the intersection of Parham Road and Fordson Road in Henrico’s West End Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a utility pole.

A northbound lane of Parham at Fordson was closed while crews worked to fix the pole.

Henrico police have closed Fordson Rd. at N. Parham after a car struck a utility pole, bringing down power line. Verizon on scene now. pic.twitter.com/JrSduxyvWW — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) April 25, 2017

Information about the driver and cause of the crash has not yet been released.

