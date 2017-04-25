Police find car involved in West End man’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police found the car and identified the driver involved in a Sunday evening fatality in Henrico's West End.

"No charges have been filed at this time," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "The crash remains under investigation and crash team members will be consulting with the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office on any potential charges."

Manny DeJesus, 24, died Sunday night after he was found on the ground near Patterson Avenue and Palace Way. His injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle, police said.

In an interview with CBS 6 Monday, DeJesus' family said they were planning Manny's 25th birthday party. His birthday was few days away.

"He had a heart of gold, he was a good soul, and he didn't deserve to die like that," Manny's mother Monica DeJesus said.

Police told Manny's family a woman discovered Manny on the ground and stayed with him until emergency personnel arrived.

"I really do want to thank her. It just shows there are people out here who care," Manny's brother Mansoor DeJesus said.

Manny's family set-up a GoFundMe to help cover costs for the unexpected funeral.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Henrico County Police Department at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.