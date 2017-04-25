‘I’m too young to die;’ Richmond girl scared by shooting suspect on front porch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va., — The Scott family woke up to their 6-year-old daughter yelling while running down the stairs early Tuesday morning.

"Harper came running down the stairs saying she heard gunshots," Sarah Scott said on the front porch of her Byrd Park home. "She kept saying, 'I was too young to die.'"

Harper described hearing five or six gunshots around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

"How do you know what gunshots sound like?" Scott asked her daughter.

"They were just really loud," Harper answered.

Richmond Police confirmed a shooting victim walked into VCU Medical Center before 4 a.m. with two gunshot wounds to his back. His wounds were considered life-threatening.

Investigators believe he was shot near the area of Grayland and Idlewood Avenues, off Cary Street, between 1 and 2 a.m.

Scott said moments after the gunshots she found a young man sitting on her front porch. Officers would later tell her he was the friend of the shooting victim who showed up at the hospital.

"He wanted to blend in like he lived here so officers would leave him alone," Scott said. "I believe he had the gun sitting under him and when the cops pulled up he just sat here and he didn’t try to run. They just arrested him."

A neighbor's security cameras captured the friend running and attempting to break into the Scott home to hide from police.

"He was running around the corner, he wiped out and slid across the ground," she described. "His hat came off and his gun slid across the ground. He was in the backyard trying to come in the backdoor, but it was locked and so he came around the front but the door was locked also."

Officers later arrested the suspect in the front yard.

"He kept saying he was 18 and that he didn’t know where he was and to call his mom," Scott remembered.

CBS 6 has reached out to Richmond Police for additional information. Detectives have not released information regarding a motive or suspect information.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tip and photos here.