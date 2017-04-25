× Sisters to open Dixie Bell’s restaurant in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Two sisters are returning to their old Northside stomping ground to let their food bridge the gap between the neighborhood’s past and its future.

Kristin and Kia Player are turning a former auto repair shop at 400 W. Brookland Park Blvd. into the block’s newest restaurant – Dixie Bell’s.

The eatery, which should open in September, is named for the Players’ late great-uncle, Richard Bell, who family and friends affectionately called Dixie.

“Everybody just called him that,” Kia laughed. “We don’t know why … everyone around him called him ‘Dixie.’ When we were growing up, he did so much for us; it just seemed fitting that we name the restaurant after him.”

It’s the first restaurant venture for the sisters, who grew up a couple of blocks away on Lancaster Avenue. They’re investing about $40,000 of their own capital into the business.

Kia works full-time as a mental health consultant, while Kristin is putting her job as a registered nurse on hold to oversee day-to-day operations at Dixie Bell’s.

Click here to keep reading on RichmondBizSense.