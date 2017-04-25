Police identify man killed in Powhite crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police identified the van driver killed in a two-vehicle crash on a Powhite Parkway bridge in Richmond Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews extricated Charles L. Foster, 61, of Richmond, from the van.

Foster was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"Foster, the sole occupant of a Chevrolet van, was driving northbound in the right lane of the bridge when the van struck a vehicle in front of it in the right lane. The vehicle that was struck, a Ford truck, with no occupants but the driver, sustained minor damage. The motorist drove the vehicle a short distance and pulled off the roadway," a Richmond Police spokesman said. "Foster's van veered to the right after the collision and struck the concrete barrier at the right edge of the bridge."

The truck driver suffered minor injuries.

No charges are expected.