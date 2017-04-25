April is ‘The Month of the Military Child’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - April is recognized as ‘The Month of the Military Child,’ to acknowledge the contribution of children whose parents have served our country. Author R.S. Greene made her debut on our show, and shared the details behind two children’s books she wrote to help children in military families cope with frequently moves, overseas deployment, and re-integration after deployment. Raina’s books ‘Where Do I Belong’ and ‘Tender Kisses’ are available for purchase online at http://www.myheart-myhome.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MY HEART MY HOME}