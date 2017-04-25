Jury recommends 38 years in prision for Henrico bank robber

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A Glen Allen man accused of robbing a Henrico Wells Fargo bank in September 2016 was convicted by a jury Tuesday.
Ahmad Jamal Griggs was convicted of armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The robbery occurred on September 24, 2016 at the Wells Fargo bank in the 5600 block of Brook Road.
Police said the 40-year-old approached the teller, pulled out a handgun and demanded cash. No one was injured during the bank robbery.
A jury recommended that Griggs is sentenced for 38 years in prison.
37.505933 -77.332443