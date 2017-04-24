× Petersburg hires ex-Washington D.C. fire chief to same position

PETERSBURG, Va. – The City of Petersburg has hired Dennis Rubin as their new fire chief.

A city official confirms Rubin has been appointed as the new Fire Chief of Petersburg Fire, effective May 15.

Rubin was most recently the fire chief in De Pere, Wisconsin since 2015. Before that, he headed up the fire departments in Washington D.C., Atlanta, and Norfolk.

The Washington D.C. native has over 30 years in fire service, according to his website. He was fire chief in Norfolk from 2001 to 2002 and chief of Atlanta Fire and Rescue from 2003 to 2007.

He then worked as the fire chief in Washington, D.C. from 2007 until resigning in 2011 when the mayor who appointed him left office.

He has also written three books about leadership and his experiences in fire service.

Rubin will replace T.C. Hairston, who announced his resignation in September of 2016 after 36 years with the department.

Interim fire chief Brian Sturdivant has been reclassified as executive fire chief.

