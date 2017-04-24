Enter $600 gift card giveaway
Panera to hire 10,000 as it expands delivery service

DALY CITY, CA - APRIL 05: A view of a Panera Bread restaurant on April 5, 2017 in Daly City, California. Investment firm JAB Holding Co. announced plans to purchase Panera Bread Co. for $315 per share in a cash deal estimated at $7.5 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Panera Bread plans to hire 10,000 workers and more than double the number of its restaurants that deliver.

The jobs will include both delivery drivers and in-store workers to prepare the food.

The company offered delivery at about 15% of its locations as of the end of last year. Panera expects to expand to 35% to 40% of stores by the end of this year.

“In many places across the country, all that’s available for delivery is pizza or Chinese food,” said Panera CEO and founder Ron Shaich. “We’re closing the gap in delivery alternatives and creating a way for people to have more options for real food delivered to their homes and workplaces.”

Delivery will be offered between gettyseven days a week, for purchases of $5 or more, plus a $3 delivery fee in most locations.

The company had 50,800 employees at the end of last year at its 900 company-owned locations, almost all in the United States. It also has 1,100 franchise locations. The delivery option will be provided at both.

Earlier this month, Panera agreed to be purchased for $7.5 billion by JAB, a German conglomerate that also owns Krispy Kreme and the Einstein and Noah bagel chains. The deal, which still needs shareholder and regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the third quarter.