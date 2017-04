RICHMOND, Va – In this high tech age of social media, does it have the potential to hurt your finances? For the past few weeks, we’ve discussed money topics that coincide with April being Financial Literacy Month. Money Expert JB Bryan talked about this very topic. Don’t forget JB Bryan offers free money seminars every Wednesday at noon and on select Saturday mornings at 10am at 3900 Westerre Parkway Suite 300 in Richmond. Pre-registration is required, http://www.jbbryan.com/