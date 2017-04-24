× 67-year-old man found stabbed to death in Chesterfield apartment

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – Police believe that 67-year-old Bruce Garnett was dead for weeks in his apartment before his remains were discovered.

Police conducted a welfare check just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21, in the 700 block of Chinaberry Drive.

Garnett had not been seen for in several weeks, police said.

Officers knocked on the door, according to an eyewitness, and then contacted the maintenance man for entry.

Once they gained entry to his residence, officers located Garnett, who was confirmed deceased by EMS personnel.

Through investigation, police have identified Garnett as the victim of a homicide.

Police believe Garnett was deceased in his residence for several weeks before his remains were located.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy over the weekend and established that Garnett had been stabbed to death.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.