Art nonprofit expands studio space, launches printing truck

RICHMOND, Va. — A local art studio is expanding its Scott’s Addition enclave – and also going mobile.

Studio Two Three rolled out its new mobile printing truck over the weekend. The organization refurbished a 1999 GMC Savana to look like an old ice cream truck, but instead of handing out soft-serve, they’ll be screen-printing and printmaking.

Executive director Ashley Hawkins said the truck – dubbed S23 To-Go – will be used as the organization’s literal vehicle for outreach. It made its maiden voyage at the Earth Day celebration in Manchester.

“We want to use it to connect to communities who can’t reach us otherwise,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins said the company spent $80,000 to acquire, renovate and outfit the truck, and spent an additional $35,000 for staffing and other expenses for a year of operation. The work was handled by Jake Urbanski, an artist and Studio Two Three board member.

S23 To-Go is being funded through grants from the Windsor Foundation, Culture Works and the Golden Rule Foundation of $30,000, $15,000 and $9,000, respectively. Hawkins said it also received donations through an IndieGoGo campaign, and from local individuals and businesses such as Chop Suey Books and Blackwood Development Co.

