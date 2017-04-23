Woman crashes car into 7-Eleven on Nine Mile Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman drove a car into a 7-Eleven Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the woman pulled into the parking lot of the store located on the 1300 block of East Nine Mile Road around 12:30 p.m. and crashed the car into the building.

The woman was taken to the hospital and police believe the accident was caused by a medical emergency. No one else was injured.

The store suffered some structural damage and police are waiting for the building inspector to arrive on scene before they remove the car. The store has been closed down and the parking lot has been blocked off.