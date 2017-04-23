Richmond Kickers leaving a lasting legacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There have been many pro teams that have tried to make Richmond a home. But one can stay they started in the River City and continue to thrive and that the Richmond Kickers.

The Kickers are celebrating 25 years this season. From humble beginnings, playing their home matches where Robins Stadium currently sits to now having their own home field at City Stadium where almost 4,000 fans a night come and see them play.

Members of the team had a chance to reflect on their time in Richmond and what it means to be a part of the community.