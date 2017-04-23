TRACK STORMS: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Boat shed, workshops are total loss at Boathouse Marina in Colonial Beach

Posted 6:35 pm, April 23, 2017, by , Updated at 11:39PM, April 23, 2017

COLONIAL BEACH, Va. -- Photos show the devastation left behind at the Boathouse Marina after a powerful storm tore through Colonial Beach in Westmoreland County Friday evening.

Bitsy Coddington, the account for the marina, shared photos of the damage with WTVR CBS 6.

She called the boat shed and workshops a total loss. Some boats and docks were also damaged in the storm.

The National Weather Service confirmed straight line winds -- and not a tornado -- caused the destruction. In a preliminary report released Saturday, the agency said the storm hit from 7:20 to 7:30 p.m. with maximum winds of 70 to 75 mph.

