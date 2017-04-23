× Man admits to killing wife, shot after threatening Richmond Police

RICHMOND, Va. — A man who told police he killed his wife was shot early Sunday morning after threatening officers, a Richmond Police spokesperson said.

The man was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police were called to the Town & Country apartments, on Armfield Road in south Richmond, at about 4:52 a.m. Sunday.

“This was in response to a call placed from that location by an adult male, who told the dispatcher he had strangled his wife and was holding a gun to his head,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said.

When policed arrived, they encountered the man at his front door.

“A Taser was deployed by an officer which proved ineffective. The male threatened the officers with a knife,” the police spokesman said. “An officer fired his service weapon one time, striking the male.”

The man survived the shooting and was transported to the hospital.

“Officers entered the residence and discovered the body of an adult female. The medical examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of her death,” the police spokesman said. “The female’s name will be released once a positive identification has been made and next of kin notified.”

While Major Crimes detectives investigate the woman’s death, the department’s Force Investigation Team will look into the officer-involved shooting.

This is a developing story.

