Timing out the weekend rainfall: When we’ll see dry hours, steadier rain

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will pass through Virginia late Friday with some scattered thunderstorms. This front will stall across North Carolina over the weekend. Multiple disturbances will ride along the front over the weekend, keeping occasional rain in our area. An area of low pressure will develop to our southeast late Sunday into Monday, and this will keep the chance of rain through early next week.

On Saturday, rain chances will increase during the day and will be highest late afternoon into the evening. On Sunday, we will see more frequent waves of steadier rainfall throughout the day.

Rainfall totals by late Monday could exceed two to three inches, especially near and west of I-95. Although the timing of the rain is not ideal for outdoor activities, this amount of rain would wipe out our rain deficit for the year, which is more than two inches below normal. Northern Virginia, and areas west of Richmond, have been in a moderate drought.

