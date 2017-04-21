Boil advisory issued after water main break on Route 1 in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — A major water main break disrupted service and prompted a boil advisory for customers from the Fredericksburg city line to Thornburg Friday morning.

Officials said the break happened at 7:30 a.m. when a pipe dating back to the 1970s ruptured along Route 1 near the intersection of Onyx Court and Commonwealth Drive.

While crews are working to repair the line, a boil advisory was issued for the next 48 to 72 hours as a precaution.

“Utility staff in coordination with the Virginia Department of Health will be collecting water samples and flushing the area,” Spotsylvania County Director of Community Engagement Michelle McGinnis said.

McGinnis said the following subdivisions are impacted by the outage: Kingswood, Breezewood, Lee’s Hill North, Lee’s Hill, Southpoint, Cosner Corner, Timberlake, Lee’s Parke, South Oaks, and Lancaster Gate.

Because of the break, some customers may be without water. Additionally, other customers may notice discolored water along with varying pressure.

“Water service was restored to the area with the exception of Commonwealth Center in less than an hour after the break was discovered,” McGinnis said. “However, discolored water may remain in some locations until after the repair is complete and flushing of the system is complete.”

Officials said the repairs could take up to 12 hours.