Richmond school bus with students on board involved in crash

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond Public School bus with students on board and a taxi were involved in a two-vehicle accident in the city Friday afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of S 2nd and E Byrd Streets. Police have not released any information about how the crash happened at this time.

No students were injured in the crash and were transported to another bus.

Police said the driving of the bus complained of a headache, but they are unsure if they will be transported to the hospital.

Investigators are still deciding if charges will be filed in the crash.

