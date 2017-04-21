× Petersburg assistant fire marshal accused of firing gun at repo man

PETERSBURG, Va. – The assistant fire marshal of Petersburg was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly fired shots at the individual who came to repossess his vehicle.

Marlow Jones, who has spent almost two decades with the Petersburg Fire Department, denied that he fired the gun. Jones said he did have his own personal firearm in his hand, not a service weapon when he went to investigate the sound from his backyard early Friday morning.

But Jones, who is charged with brandishing a gun and firing within city limits, said he never pointed or fired the weapon at the repo man. He said the sound of gunfire came from a field behind the house.

“All I know is that somebody was stealing my vehicle,” Jones said. “We’ve had that kind of stuff in this neighborhood — so I come out with my weapon on my side.”

Jones, who has been on disability leave since suffering a concussion in January, was not taken to jail. He was released on his recognizance.

Jones said he was told by the guys driving a wrecker that they had orders to take the van, but he said no money is owed on the vehicle.

“You don’t have an order for nothing,” Jones said.

He said that after he noticed they were repo men he set his gun down on the bumper, and said “you have three seconds to get out of my yard.”

The repo men have a different story, according to police.

“Met a tow company that said they attempted to tow the vehicle, and in the process complained that a person brandished the weapon and fired it,” Captain Brian Braswell said. “We made contact with Jones who agreed he had the gun, but says he did not discharge it.”

No injuries were reported.