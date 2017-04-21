Arrest made in murder outside Petersburg 7-Eleven

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man has been arrested and charged with murdering another man outside a 7-Eleven in Petersburg.

Patrick S. Parrish, 26, of Petersburg, was arrested April 11 by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

On April 20, Parrish was indicted for First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony for the murder of Michael Ward. Ward, of Chesterfield, was killed March 30 outside the 7-Eleven on South Crater Road.

He was shot multiple times, according to witnesses.

Those witnesses said they saw a fight start among a group of people hanging out just after 2 a.m. in the 7-Eleven parking lot.

“A crowd of about 10 people were over there playing music, hanging out, and chit catting,” a witness, who asked not to be identified, said. “Next thing you know it turned into a young man being gunned down over a small disagreement for no reason.”

When someone tried to break up the fight, the witness said he heard multiple shots fired.

It was unclear what sparked the argument.

“There was about seven to eight gunshots that went off,” he remembered. “I was in shock myself for a moment when I heard multiple people screaming for people to call the ambulance so I took it upon myself to call 911.”

Officers found Ward lying near the gas pump. He was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries, according to Petersburg Police Lt. Greg Geist.

People who live nearby described the area between the 7-Eleven parking lot and Flagship Inn as a popular late-night hangout spot.

If you have any information or believe that you heard or saw anything in that area, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.