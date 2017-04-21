Monacan girls basketball team honored as one of nation’s best

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – The Monacan girls basketball team, led by star Megan Walker, were honored Friday as one of the best high school teams in the nation.

Monacan just finished a perfect 30-0 season, on the way to winning their third consecutive Virginia 4A state title. The team also extended its consecutive game win streak to 54 games.

The Lady Chiefs were presented with the Army National Guard national ranking trophy at a pep rally inside their school gymnasium.

The presentation is a part of the 12th Annual MaxPreps Tour of Champions.

The tour recognizes the best high school basketball teams in the country through various celebrations and pep rallies.

The Lady Chiefs finished the season ranked as the 24th best team in the country, according to MaxPreps, who ranks nearly 40,000 varsity high school basketball teams.

Monacan is one of 20 schools being honored on this season’s MaxPreps tour.

The honor is just the latest after a year of hardware for the school and Megan Walker. In March, Walker was named 2016-2017 Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

She also won the 2017 Naismith Trophy, given to the top high school basketball player in the country.

The senior will now take her talents to UConn starting this fall.