Liberty and Justice for all Gala raises money for Virginians with disabilities

RICHMOND, Va. -- Liberty and Justice for all Gala is a celebration and fundraiser held to support the work of the Disability Law Center of Virginia.

The Disability Law Center protects and advocates for Virginians with disabilities.

The group also works with communities on issues related to accessibility; housing; education; employment; transportation; medical needs; and monitors institutions serving people with disabilities.

CBS 6 anchor Bill Fitzgerald is hosting the event on Friday, April 28.

Stephen Piepgrass, the president of the Foundation board, and Michael Hawkins from the Virginia Housing Development Authority joined Fitzgerald on CBS 6 News at 7 p.m. to discuss their work and the gala.