It’s Going To Get *Hairy



RICHMOND, Va. – Unique beards, mustaches and side burns will be on display at the annual Mid-Atlantic ‘Beard and ‘Stache Championship.’ Josh Black and Cassie Morgan from the RVA Beard League told us all about the fun. There are several events leading up to the Championships. The ‘Welcome Party’ is Friday, April 21st at 9pm at Station 2 in Richmond. Then come on out for the main event, The Mid-Atlantic ‘Beard and ‘Stache Championship VI’ is Saturday, April 22nd at 6pm at The Canal Club. Proceeds from the event will benefit ‘The Pink Fund,’ an organization that assists post mastectomy breast cancer patients with reconstructive and recovery tattooing. For more information you can visit http://www.beardleague.org/

