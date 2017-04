RICHMOND, Va. – We were serenaded by the popular Richmond-based A Cappella group “Main Street Station.” They made their debut appearance on our LIVE show and sang two harmonizing tunes. You can catch this talented ensemble perform LIVE on stage at the Tin Pan Music Venue Sunday, April 23rd at 2pm. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/MainStreetStationACappella/ and http://www.tinpanrva.com/