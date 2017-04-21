× Hanover man with ‘thousands of child porn images’ goes to prison

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — James L. Crump, Sr., 45, of Hanover, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison after he pled guilty to five counts of possession of child pornography. An additional 40 year prison sentence was suspended by Hanover County Circuit Court Judge J. Overton Harris.

“This case is such a stark reminder that child exploitation can leave scars that last a lifetime, and images that live forever in the darker corners of the internet,” Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said. “I appreciate the good work by the investigators and prosecutors in this case from Hanover and from my office who have put this man behind bars where he belongs.”

Once he is released from prison, Crump must register as a sex offender.

Investigators found thousands of child pornography images on Crump’s computers when they searched his Hanover home earlier this year.

The recovered images “depict young children being sexually abused,” according to the Office of the Attorney General.