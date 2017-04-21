3 arrested after refusing to paint over Dead Rock with touch of grey

Watch for Mark Holmberg’s report tonight, at 11.

RICHMOND, Va. – For decades the contributing artists behind Grateful Dead rock along have slipped by undetected to paint their masterpiece on Belle Isle.

That is until Alexandra Costello and her friends went down by the riverside and wound up with the shakedown by Richmond Police.

Known as “Dead Rock” to the faithful, it is one of Richmond’s oldest example of guerrilla (not-quite legal) art, and likely its best-known example. The “steal your face”- inspired logo is one of the signature symbols of that legendary hippie jam band, the Grateful Dead.

An unbroken chain of people have modified it, touched it up or completely repainted it during that time, making it a rare example of living art that has rippled through four decades.

City code has it that folks can get arrested for painting on river rocks. But this one was there before it was part of James River Park, so it’s grandfathered. At least that’s how the mighty grandfather of the James River Park, Ralph White, explained it previously in an RVA Revealed report by Mark Holmberg.

White said the painting was there when he was hired in 1980, and he was told there was a family of Oregon Hill brothers, the Nuchols , who were big fans and attended an after-concert party on the island.

“The youngest brother,” White said, “loved the Grateful Dead. And after seeing the show, he died of leukemia. And the older brothers said, you know, we’re just poor guys out of Oregon Hill, we’ll do a painting as a memorial. So they went out to Belle Isle and painted on the rock where everybody had hung out.”

White admits the story could’ve been spun to play on his sympathies.

But it worked. His heart was touched.

“The deal I cut with local kids,” White added, “was, look, all the other graffiti around that symbol . . . has to be removed. I’m going to get rid of it. And if it comes back, and it’s vulgar, I’m gonna take everything off. And they said, ‘No, no, no. We’ll make sure.’ And by God, they did.”

There were times it got too big – at one point you could see it flying over the city – and too different from the original.

But overall, the keepers of Dead Rock have kept it real.

And the keepers have kept it low key, until a trio of women whose daylight painting – their design closer to the original by Bear Owlsley — caught the eye of an RPD officer on a Saturday afternoon, April 8.

According to police spokesperson Gene Lepley, the officer and a park official told the women they would not be charged with vandalism if they removed the bright paint or painted over it with a touch of grey.

Police said that the three women were warned again that the paint was still there, but they fought the law – and for now, the law has won.

The three charged with vandalism and/or destruction of private property were: Alexandria Costello, 21; Carolyn Costello, 19; and Andrea Milian, 21.

A petition of online comments show that Belle Isle would feel like a stranger without Dead Rock.

“I’m signing it because dead rock is an important part to Richmond residents’ lives,” writes one Chester resident. “Please don’t take our monument.”

“This was already tradition, and so many people have kept it up over the years,” another points out.

“I’m signing because I’ve been visiting Dead Rock since the mid-80’s, and just assumed that it was a protected local landmark,” writes a fan. “I’d like to see it stay, and “not fade away.”