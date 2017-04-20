3-year-old boy killed in Norfolk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. -- A three-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Ocean View section of Norfolk on Wednesday night.

"Once police and paramedics arrived on scene, they located a three-year-old child suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital; however, he died shortly after arriving," a Norfolk Police spokesperson said. "Detectives have not released any circumstances surrounding this shooting, as they are still on scene investigating the incident."

The shooting was reported at about 7:45 p.m. along the 9500 block of 19th Bay Street.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.