Milkman makes a comeback as dairy company arrives in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — With a splash of nostalgia, a Midwest dairy company wants to shake up the local milk market.

Oberweis Dairy, an Illinois-based milk and ice cream company, is expanding its operations into the Richmond area. It has leased 12,000 square feet of warehouse space in Midlothian, from which it will dispatch a herd of delivery drivers to drop glass-bottled milk on the doorsteps of local residences.

Oberweis president and CEO Joe Oberweis said his great-grandfather started the business over 90 years ago. The company predominantly operates in the Midwest, and began operating in Hampton Roads in 2009 – its first foray to the East Coast.

“It’s our expectation that Richmond will outpace Norfolk,” Oberweis said. “There’s something about the Southeast that matches the nostalgic, down-home feel of our business.”

The company’s new local distribution center sits at 2947-2951 Oak Lake Blvd. CBRE | Richmond broker Matt Anderson represented Oberweis in the lease.

Oberweis declined to disclose how much it’s investing into the expansion. He said it has a staff of roughly 10 in Richmond, and expects that number to grow to 30 soon.

