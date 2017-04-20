Matt Tifft, the driver of the #19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs in the Xfinity Series visited several schools in Henrico County. He was at Holman Middle, Deep Run and Hermitage, talking to students and answering questions.
Matt Tifft visits Henrico County Schools
