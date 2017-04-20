One injured during shooting that locked down 2 Henrico schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO, Va. – One person was injured in a shooting that occurred during a burglary near two schools off Richmond Henrico Turnpike, in the 5000 block of Sora Drive.

Henrico Police responded to the gunshot and saw a suspect on the run and quickly set a perimeter.

There were K-9 units, foot patrol and a police plane searching for the suspect, who eventually emerged from a wooded area, according to Henrico Police spokesman Lt. Chris Garrett.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries. Lt. Garrett said that the robbery is still under investigation.

Laburnum Elementary School and Henrico High School were put on lockdown as a precaution. The elementary school is located in the 500-block of Meriwether Avenue in east Henrico, and the high school is under a mile away, on Azalea Avenue.

Henrico County School Spokesman Andy Jenks said that kindergarten registration was underway when the lockdown occurred, but that no one was allowed in or out.

The lockdown was expected to be lifted shortly after capture of the suspect.

Developing.