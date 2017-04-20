First $600 winner Walmart announced Monday on CBS 6 News at 6:30 a.m.

Man wearing pantyhose on his face wanted in Hanover bank robbery

Posted 4:26 pm, April 20, 2017, by , Updated at 04:30PM, April 20, 2017

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – Deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify the man who robbed a Hanover County bank at gunpoint Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 12:19 p.m., Hanover Sheriff Deputies responded to the EVB Bank located in the 8100 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Investigators said a white male suspect entered the bank, approached a teller, displayed a handgun, and asked for money.

Photo Gallery

Once receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the bank in a 90s model BMW, silver in color. The vehicle also had stickers down the right side of the rear windshield.

Deputies said the tag on the vehicle “is possibly a Virginia license plate containing the letters ‘KD’.”

The suspect is described as a white male approximately 50 years old, 5’ 8” to 5’ 10” tall, thin build, wearing an orange baseball cap and a white, long-sleeve, button down shirt. The suspect also had pantyhose over his face.

90s model BMW

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both methods are anonymous.