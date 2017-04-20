Find a Sweet Surprise in These Stuffed Brownies



RICHMOND, Va. – Ooey-Gooey decadent brownies are the perfect treat, and great friend of the show Leanne Fletcher form Big Herm’s Kitchen stopped by our LIVE show to whip up her signature Stuffed Brownies just for us. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit www.bighermskitchenrva.com

SWEET LEANNE’S STUFFED BROWNIES

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter (melted)

1 cup of sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 eggs

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ tsp. salt

½ cup flour

9 Reese’s Cups (unwrapped)

Peanut Butter Sauce

½ cup sweetened condensed milk

½ cup creamy peanut butter

5 Tblsp. water

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Instructions

• Preheat oven to 325, Spray 9×9 pan with non-stick oil

• In large mixing bowl combine butter, sugar and vanilla. Mix well

• Add eggs in one at a time. Beating after each one.

• In small bowl combine cocoa powder, flour, salt

• Slowly add dry into wet. Mix well.

• Pour into baking pan

• Place each Reese’s cup into pan. Press lightly

• Bake 20-25 mins

To make sauce:

• Place milk and peanut butter in small sauce pan.

• Heat on low until smooth.

• Add in water and continue to stir another min.

• Remove from heat and stir in vanilla.

