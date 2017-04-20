Create your own fish cage



RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia State University is hosting a workshop for those looking to get into aqua-farming. The special event will give hands-on demonstrations and everything you need to know about farming with fish cages. Fish Health Specialist Dr. David Crosby stopped by the CBS 6 Weather Garden to walk us through how to create a fish cage, and shared the details behind the event. Virginia State University’s Fish Cage Building Workshop takes place on Thursday, April 27th from 1:30 pm to 5 pm at the Randolph Farm Cooperative Pavilion. The event is FREE and open to the public, but registration is required. For more information you can visit www.ext.vsu.edu/events/2017/4/27/fish-cage-building-workshop