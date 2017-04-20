× Meet the Republican candidates vying for Brookland supervisor’s seat

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Three Republican candidates seeking their party’s nomination for the Brookland District supervisor’s seat presented their platforms during a forum at Henrico County’s Western Government Center.

Ben Dessart, Gilbert Wilkerson, and Bob Witte are vying for the right to challenge the Democratic nominee (either Danny Plaugher or Courtney Lynch) in a special election Nov. 7 to fill the remaining two years of late supervisor Dick Glover’s term. Glover died at age 82 in February.

All three candidates are seeking elected office for the first time.

