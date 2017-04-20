A *Poppin’ Big Herm recipe

RICHMOND, Va. – Local Caterer Big Herm Baskerville stopped by our kitchen to pass along his recipe for poppers, that are perfect to *pop in your mouth. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit www.bighermskitchenrva.com
Big Herm’s 3-Way Poppers
Ingredients
Jalapeños Poppers
12-Jalapenos
3/4-Shredded Cheddar Cheese
1-Cup Panko Mixture (see below)
1/2-Cup Flour
1-Egg
Chicken Poppers
2-LB Tenders (cut in half)
1-Cup Mozzarella Cheese (1×2 strips
2-Cup Panko Mixture (see below)
1-Cup Flour
3-Eggs
Mac & Cheese Poppers
3-Cups Mac & Cheese (cooked & cooled)
1-Cup Panko Mixture (see below)
1/2-Cup Flour
1-Egg
Panko Crumb Mixture
2-Cups Panko crumbs
1-Tbls. Garlic
2-Tbls. Parsley
1-tsp. Salt
1-tsp. Cayenne
1-tsp. Pepper
3/4 –Cup Grated Parmesan Cheese
Instructions:
Panko Mixture:
Mix all ingredients in large bowl. Set aside
Jalapeno Poppers: Cut small slit horizontally near stem. Then 2 cuts lengthwise, to make a “T” shape.
Remove seeds from inside. Next, stuff cheese inside and fold back opening. Roll in flour, than egg, last roll in Panko mixture. Place in Fryer cook 2-3 mins. Serve with Ranch
Chicken Poppers: Cut small pocket inside each of the Chicken piece. Place the Mozzarella cheese inside the pocket. Roll in flour, than egg, last roll in Panko mixture. Place in Fryer cook 5-6 mins. Serve with Sweet Chili Sauce.
Mac & Cheese Poppers: Cut cold Mac into 1 inch squares or roll into 1 inch balls. Roll in flour, than egg, last roll in Panko mixture. Place in Fryer cook 3-4mins. Serve with Marinara Sauce.