A *Poppin’ Big Herm recipe



RICHMOND, Va. – Local Caterer Big Herm Baskerville stopped by our kitchen to pass along his recipe for poppers, that are perfect to *pop in your mouth. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit www.bighermskitchenrva.com

Big Herm’s 3-Way Poppers

Ingredients

Jalapeños Poppers

12-Jalapenos

3/4-Shredded Cheddar Cheese

1-Cup Panko Mixture (see below)

1/2-Cup Flour

1-Egg

Chicken Poppers

2-LB Tenders (cut in half)

1-Cup Mozzarella Cheese (1×2 strips

2-Cup Panko Mixture (see below)

1-Cup Flour

3-Eggs

Mac & Cheese Poppers

3-Cups Mac & Cheese (cooked & cooled)

1-Cup Panko Mixture (see below)

1/2-Cup Flour

1-Egg

Panko Crumb Mixture

2-Cups Panko crumbs

1-Tbls. Garlic

2-Tbls. Parsley

1-tsp. Salt

1-tsp. Cayenne

1-tsp. Pepper

3/4 –Cup Grated Parmesan Cheese

Instructions:

Panko Mixture:

Mix all ingredients in large bowl. Set aside

Jalapeno Poppers: Cut small slit horizontally near stem. Then 2 cuts lengthwise, to make a “T” shape.

Remove seeds from inside. Next, stuff cheese inside and fold back opening. Roll in flour, than egg, last roll in Panko mixture. Place in Fryer cook 2-3 mins. Serve with Ranch

Chicken Poppers: Cut small pocket inside each of the Chicken piece. Place the Mozzarella cheese inside the pocket. Roll in flour, than egg, last roll in Panko mixture. Place in Fryer cook 5-6 mins. Serve with Sweet Chili Sauce.

Mac & Cheese Poppers: Cut cold Mac into 1 inch squares or roll into 1 inch balls. Roll in flour, than egg, last roll in Panko mixture. Place in Fryer cook 3-4mins. Serve with Marinara Sauce.