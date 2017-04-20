Video shows man grab money donated to help Henrico woman with cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The family that owns and operates the 7-Eleven at Hungary and Woodman Roads in Henrico just wants the money back.

The family shared security video and a photo from inside the store that appears to show a man walk into the business and take a donation jar from the counter.

The money in the jar, estimated to be between $60 and $100, was collected for a family friend and long-time employee who is battling cancer.

The money was to help her cover living expenses while she undergoes treatment.

"Our hope is that he returns the money. Please do the right thing. It's not a lot of money, but it means a lot to her," Haley Bohmer said.

Bohmer said the incident happened Wednesday, April 19, at 3:30 p.m.

She said she a police report has been filed with Henrico Police.