× Shooting victim drives himself to VCU Medical Center

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting after a shooting victim drove himself to VCU Medical Center Thursday evening.

Police said they don’t know the exact location of the shooting, but they believe it happened along Spotsylvania Street in Mosby Court.

The male victim drove himself to VCU Medical Center with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim is undergoing surgery, according to Crime Insider sources.

Investigators have not released any information on a possible suspect at this time.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.