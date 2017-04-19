Serena Williams poses with the Daphne Akhurst Trophy after winning the Women's Singles Final against Venus Williams of the United States on day 13 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
Serena Williams poses with the Daphne Akhurst Trophy after winning the Women's Singles Final against Venus Williams of the United States on day 13 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES – Serena Williams is having a baby. The tennis champ posted a selfie on Snapchat Wednesday with the caption “20 weeks.”
She posed for the picture in a yellow, one piece bathing suit — clearly showing her baby bump.
Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian were engaged in December.
This is the first child for the 35-year old athlete.