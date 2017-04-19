× Serena Williams is having a baby

LOS ANGELES – Serena Williams is having a baby. The tennis champ posted a selfie on Snapchat Wednesday with the caption “20 weeks.”

She posed for the picture in a yellow, one piece bathing suit — clearly showing her baby bump.

Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian were engaged in December.

This is the first child for the 35-year old athlete.