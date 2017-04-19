Saving Lives With Each Dollar



RICHMOND, Va. – Award-Winning Journalist and CBS 6 Colleague Laura French has been nominated for the 2017 Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Woman of the Year. Laura told us why this campaign is so personal for her. Josh Rubinstein, a past LLS Man of the Year Winner joined her to talk about LLS and its mission. The 2017 Man and Woman of the Year Gala is Saturday, May 20th at 6pm at the Altria Theatre. For more information on Laura’s campaign you can visit www.llsteamjoe.com. For more information on the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society you can visit http://www.lls.org/

