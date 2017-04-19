× Man shoots himself next to Richmond Police headquarters

RICHMOND, Va. — A man shot himself outside Richmond Police headquarters in downtown Richmond Tuesday night.

A Richmond Police officer found the man, described as an adult white male, with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a Richmond Police spokesperson.

The man was rushed to the hospital following the 11:57 p.m. incident. His condition has not been released.

The man was found in the parking garage next to police headquarters along the 200 block of West Grace Street, according to Crime Insider sources.

Those sources did not know whether the man shot himself while inside the parking deck.

It did not appear the man was a Richmond Police employee, the sources said.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can submit new information here.