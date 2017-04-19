Old Hundred Elementary selected as new name for Midlothian school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Old Hundred Elementary School will be the name of the new school scheduled to open in fall of 2019 in Chesterfield County.

The name was approved by the Chesterfield County School Board after a vote at a school board meeting Wednesday night.

Old Hundred Elementary will be located off of Old Hundred Road in northwestern Midlothian.

Students who will attend the elementary school are expected to come primarily from three existing schools: Watkins, Evergreen and Swift Creek.

There has been no official attendance zone established at this point.

The name Old Hundred Elementary follows a recent trend by the school division that has named schools based on their geographic location or for individuals who made significant contributions to the school division.