× Ashland man’s death investigated following car crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — An Ashland man was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon following a crash along the 15000 block of Blunts Bridge Road.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a 1984 Mercedes sedan, occupied by only the driver, was traveling south on Blunts Bridge Road, ran off the right shoulder of the roadway and flipped onto its side,” a Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesman said. “The driver of the 1984 Mercedes sedan, James Everett Keaton, 71, of Ashland, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. No other vehicles were involved in this crash.”

The investigation into the crash is on-going. Investigators are working with the Medical Examiner to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.

Friends and family who would like to share memories and condolences may send them here.