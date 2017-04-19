× Former Dinwiddie deputy charged with sexually abusing a child

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A former deputy with the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing a child under the age of 15.

Hector David Jimenez, 46, was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on charges of aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties with a minor.

Jimenez was arrested around 11 a.m. Wednesday and fired from the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court documents, Jimenez forcefully engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor between the ages of 13-15. The alleged incidents occurred between the days of June 1, 2015 through September 30, 2015.

Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney Anne Baskerville said Jimenez’s role as a law enforcement officer comprises the element of “force, threat, or intimidation” required for aggravated sexual battery – as intimidation.

Jimenez was not with the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the offenses, but he did work in law enforcement, according Baskerville.

The 46-year-old was employed by the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office from 2016 until Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

“I don’t usually try to publicize indictments, but in this case, I wanted to be proactive, since I think the public should know that we take corruption and malfeasance very seriously and take our prosecutorial responsibilities very seriously regardless of who a perpetrator is or how he is employed,” said Baskerville in a statement.

Jimenez is being held without bond at the Meherrin River Regional Jail.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.