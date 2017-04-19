× E-ZPass Richmond walk-in center to close in May

RICHMOND, Va. – VDOT has announced that they are closing the E-ZPass Richmond Walk-in Center in May.

The current Customer Service center location at 175 Wadsworth Drive will close Friday, May 12 at 6:00 p.m.

The change comes as a part of VDOT’s partnership with DMV to consolidate and increase E-ZPass walk-in center locations.

Beginning on May 15, DMV will begin full E-ZPass Customer Service at two Richmond-area DMV locations at 610 Johnston Willis Drive and 2300 West Broad Street.

E-ZPass users can also reload their account with cash using the EZ-Pass Reload Card at participating retail locations.