Carytown Greek restaurant expands to space next door, adds 80 seats

RICHMOND, Va. — Like the fillings in its gyros, a Carytown restaurant is spilling over – into more space next door.

Greek on Cary at 3107 W. Cary St. has leased its adjacent storefront, where it’s adding a bar and expanded seating area. The expansion will more than double its current space and seating capacity.

The 2,200-square-foot space at 3105 W. Cary St. formerly housed Colley Bicycle Works, which closed last year.

Greek on Cary owner Alex Konstantinidis said he hopes to have the space ready by the first week of May.

He said the restaurant plans to expand its food and cocktail menus with the new space, which will add about 80 seats.

